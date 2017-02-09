Houston Astros present WPB Mayor with jersey - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Houston Astros present WPB Mayor with jersey

The members of the Houston Astros and their mascot, Orbit, were in West Palm Beach Thursday promoting Spring Training.

Following a stroll down Clematis Street, Orbit and his crewed headed into West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio’s office.

Orbit presented the mayor with her own Astros jersey.

The mayor said she loved her jersey, but won’t pick sides for the opening game later this month.

The Houston Astros are set to face the Washington Nationals on Feb. 28 at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.