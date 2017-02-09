4 Children injured in rollover crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

4 Children injured in rollover crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Four children were injured in a rollover crash Thursday evening at Congress Avenue and Ware Drive in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue says a total of 8 patients were extricated from the rolled over vehicle.

Four children were transported to local hospitals, two of them as trauma patients.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue says the children were ejected from the vehicle.

One child was pinned underneath the vehicle when it rolled over.

Congress Avenue is closed in that area while crews work to clear the wreckage.

