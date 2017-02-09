4 Children injured in rollover crash

-
Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.More >>
Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.
Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.
Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Four children were injured in a rollover crash Thursday evening at Congress Avenue and Ware Drive in West Palm Beach.
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue says a total of 8 patients were extricated from the rolled over vehicle.
Four children were transported to local hospitals, two of them as trauma patients.
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue says the children were ejected from the vehicle.
One child was pinned underneath the vehicle when it rolled over.
