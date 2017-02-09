Fundraiser held for 3 Jupiter murder victims

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Friends of the three homicide victims gathered Thursday for a fundraiser at a restaurant and bar in Jupiter, where one of the victims worked.

A manager from Craft Bar Kitchen says around 300 people came and they raised $5,000.

On the surface it's a bachelor and bachelorette auction.

Underneath, it's loved ones trying to cope with the so-far, unanswered loss of Brandi El-Sahey, Kelli Doherty, and Sean Henry.

Kelli Doherty, just 20 years old, became best friends with Mariah Sambataro about 15 year's ago, when Kelli's mom passed away.

"Everybody wanted to be her stand-in family because she was just so eccentric. Literally she would smile at everything, make a joke. Crazy! Just any crazy thing you could think of, she was like, let's do it!" Sombataro says.

Brandi El-Sahey was going to turn 25 Monday. She had just recently became an aunt. Her family shared this note with the crowd which read in part: Your messages of love, support and stories of how Brandi impacted your life have truly carried us through these horrid days.

August Lisec is a longtime friend, and just recently became roommates with Sean Henry

Thank god the last 3 months I moved in," he says.

He says Sean wanted the best for his friends, no matter the lengths he had to go to.

"One night, I had, you know a drug problem. He checked on me every 15 minutes for 48 hours straight. That's the type of person this man was." Lisec says.

Tonight we also learned Sean Henry's funeral is Monday, and they have a special request for anyone going. They want you to wear bright colors as Sean would have wanted it.

Funeral details for Henry: Monday, Feb. 13th at 4:30pm at Jupiter First Church.