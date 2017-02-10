Local attorney says immigrants should act fast

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

STUART, Fla.

The panel of three judges on the United States Circuit Court of Appeals voted unanimously to continue blocking President Donald Trump’s Immigration Order Thursday.

The order briefly restricted travel to the United States for immigrants from seven Middle Eastern countries.

Now, citizens from those seven countries will still be able to travel to the United States like they used to before Trump’s executive order in January.

The decision comes as good news to people who protested the executive order.

But, Stuart-based immigration attorney, Christopher Gaston, is still urging those travelers to use caution.

“It’s been very chaotic for people not knowing if the ban is going to be continued or lifted,” Gaston said.

Gaston says he saw how the travel restriction impacted international students and people who traveled internationally for work.

Gaston advised other local attorneys and law offices about how to handle immigration cases when the travel restriction went into place.

That included offering advice to attorneys who went to Palm Beach International Airport to help people who were detained and stuck outside of the United States right after the executive order went into place.

Gaston says this is the time for people outside the United States to act.

“We’re encouraging everyone to get back to the United States. If there’s an ability to get a stronger immigration status, we’re encouraging that as well,” Gaston said.

He’s also urging those travelers already in the United States to consider waiting a little longer to resume their normal travel plans.

President Trump could still appeal to the Supreme Court, which could continue to block the restrictions, or decide the immigration order is legal.

“We’re consistency advising our clients to avoid all non-essential travel outside the United States,” Gaston said.