The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

The man who was living in the Mohawk Street home where a triple homicide occurred had a cache of weapons and has admitted that he sold illegal drugs from the residence, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Following the execution of a search warrant, the complaint says police found 6 firearms, ammo, cocaine, marijuana and other drugs in the residence.

Police said they seized a loaded KEL-TEC PLR-16 firearm, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a Spiker Tactical Carbine assault rifle, a Raven Arms MP-25 pistol, a Colt Trooper MK II .357 and a CETME Sporter .308 rifle.

In addition, police found Tupperware with marijuana packaged in bags for sale, 914 Xanax tablets, hash oil, cocaine and medical edible narcotics, the affidavit said.

Charles Vorpagel is facing charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the court document, Vorpagel said he lived alone at the residence on Mohawk Street but would occasionally have overnight guests and that he worked with another person to buy and sell firearms.

Vorpagel has prior felony convictions, according to the FBI. An agent said in July 2010 in Palm Beach County he had pleaded guilty to a felony state charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville and Sean P. Henry, 25, of Jupiter were shot and killed Sunday night at the Mohawk home where Vorpagel lives.

Police say an injured person was found not long after the homicides and is hospitalized. They have not been able to interview the individual.

Police Chief Frank Kitzerow has said there is a person of interest, but no suspect in the case and the crime was not a random act of violence.

