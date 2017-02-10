Indian River deputy resigns, 2 others suspended

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Officials say an Indian River County deputy has resigned and two others have been disciplined following an excessive force investigation.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports this week that Roger Jones resigned last month after investigators with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office determined that the complaint could have led to him being fired.

Jones' supervisor was suspended for eight hours, and the watch commander during the Dec. 3 incident was suspended for four hours because reports in the case were not completed.

Officials say Jones and another deputy responded to a domestic violence call, and Jones punched the suspect three times in the face when the man resisted being handcuffed.

Investigators determined that the resistance was not violent and didn't require Jones to punch him.



