Crews respond to fire at mobile home park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews respond to fire at mobile home park

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire Thursday night at a mobile home park near Greenacres.

The fire occurred at the Casa Del Monte Mobile Home Park around 11 p.m.

Crews were spotted on the roof of at least one home containing the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.