Afterschool club makes impact on local students

A group of Palm Beach County students is getting an education long after the bell rings. 

Class is in session at Forest Park Elementary in Boynton Beach with today’s lesson "Being a Gentleman 101."

David Katz and Michael Webber started the Afterschool "Gentleman’s Club" at Forest Park for fourth and fifth graders.

“It makes you feel good as a teacher to know that you’re playing this role for these guys,” Katz said.

They say they saw the need for the program in the school.

“In the hallways, behavior is lacking,” Webber says. “In the cafeteria, manners are lacking.”

So today’s lesson was a crash course in table manners featuring sandwiches -- essentially prime rib for 10-year-olds.

The lessons are already hitting the mark with the students, who are slowly becoming role models for their peers.

But their lessons go beyond just good table manners.  The teachers are trying to show these kids all aspects of being a proper gentleman.

“How to be respectful, how to be responsible, safe and on time,” 5th grader Sandley Bertrand says.

They are small lessons that could make a big impact in their lives.

The group meets every other Tuesday.  The next lesson on the list will be a crash course in sportsmanship.

