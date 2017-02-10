Car crashes into West Palm Beach canal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car crashes into West Palm Beach canal

Story Video: Click here

A car crashed into a West Palm Beach canal Friday morning along Caribbean Boulevard.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:40 a.m.

The car crash just northwest of 45th Street and west of Haverhill Boulevard.

Emergency crews with West Palm Beach Fire Rescue and police were at scene.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

