Tiger Woods drops out of The Honda Classic

Tiger Woods has dropped out of the Honda Classic for medical reasons.

Honda Classic Executive Director Kenneth R. Kennerly released this statement Friday morning:



"Like everybody in golf, we continue to pull for Tiger to get back to being 100% healthy and playing the level of golf which he and all of us have enjoyed for two decades. We look forward to his return from this setback and to welcoming him again at The Honda Classic. We have a wonderful tournament planned with many of the best players in the world who I know are going to miss Tiger's presence as well."