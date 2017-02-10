Tiger Woods drops out of The Honda Classic

Tiger Woods has dropped out of the Honda Classic for medical reasons.
Honda Classic Executive Director Kenneth R. Kennerly released this statement Friday morning:
"Like everybody in golf, we continue to pull for Tiger to get back to being 100% healthy and playing the level of golf which he and all of us have enjoyed for two decades. We look forward to his return from this setback and to welcoming him again at The Honda Classic. We have a wonderful tournament planned with many of the best players in the world who I know are going to miss Tiger's presence as well."
On his webpage, Woods cited back spasms similar to what he experienced in Dubai.
He posted this statement:
"My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down," Tiger said. "This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and The Honda Classic, my hometown event. I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week."
