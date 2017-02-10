Festival Marketplace 2nd Annual Cooking Contest with John Offerdahl

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Grand Prize includes tickets to Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village at SOBEWFF® and $500

WHAT: Four amateur chefs from South Florida are ready to cook up some amazing dishes at the Festival Marketplace’s 2nd annual Festival Foodie Feud. The contest consists of three rounds of cooking – appetizer, main course and dessert – using a selection of mystery ingredients. One contestant will be eliminated after each round. The grand prize includes two tickets to the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village featuring MasterCard Grand Tasting Tents & KitchenAid® Culinary Demonstrations at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® on February 26 and $500 in cash.

The audience will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with our judges after the competition. There will also be an audience giveaway of a pair of tickets to the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village at the SOBEWFF®.

JUDGES: John Offerdahl, former Dolphins player, restaurateur/owner of Offerdahl’s Café Grill, and creator of the annual SoFla event “Broward Health Gridiron Grill-Off Food & Wine Festival” which benefits Offerdahl’s Hand-Off Foundation and its mission to “Feed the Needs of Kids in Crisis”.

Doreen Christensen, an award-winning senior columnist with the Sun-Sentinel covering consumer news in the newspaper’s Money section. Christensen also writes the Shop-O-Matic savings blog and produces Doreen’s Deals, a weekly video series.

Sef Gonzalez, better known as Burger Beast, a respected South Florida Food Blogger. His current project is the Burger Museum (the only one of its kind in the world) that just opened at Magic City Casino in Miami.

Comedian and Festival Marketplace spokesperson Lisa Corrao will MC the event.

CONTESTANTS: Diana Clapso, Pompano Beach

Christina Gardaphe, Deerfield Beach

Kenneth Smith, Miramar

Corina Osvat, Margate

WHEN: Saturday, February 11, 2017

12:00 - 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Festival Marketplace Food Court

2900 West Sample Rd. Pompano Beach, FL 33073

(Just east of the Florida Turnpike, exit 69)

About Festival Marketplace

The Festival Marketplace features a convenient one-stop shopping and entertainment destination with more than 300 stores in 400,000-square-feet providing the finest one-of-a-kind boutique and name brand merchandise all at below-outlet prices. Fun, funky and fashionable products are showcased in a convenient village-style atmosphere under one air-conditioned roof. The ¼ mile-long Festival Marketplace also features a full-service hair and nail salon, Going Bananas Farmer’s Market, an International Food Court and the Hillsboro Antique Mall. Festival has served as a backdrop for national television contestant searches, celebrity appearances, concerts, charitable functions and numerous other special events.