Chase leads to arrests in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Chase leads to arrests in Boynton Beach

2 suspects in custody after a chase from Lantana ended in Boynton Beach Friday morning.

The suspects were in a car that was reported stolen and have been linked to recent robberies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

