Boy killed by SUV in Indian River County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

A boy is dead after being run over by a Mercedes SUV in Indian River County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver was backing onto a road at 1405 58th Avenue when he failed to see the 3-year-old on the right side of the car.

The boy was hit and airlifted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The driver appears to be related to the child who was identified as Enzo Surma,3,  of Hampshire, Illinois.

FHP says the case remains under investigation.

