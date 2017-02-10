Pres. Trump returns to Palm Beach

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Story Video: Click here

President Donald Trump returned Friday evening to Palm Beach.

This is the second weekend in a row the president is at his Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach. This time, he will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two plan on playing golf together Saturday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration will enforce flight restrictions near Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

You can expect some roadblocks, probably along I-95, as the president travels from Palm Beach to Jupiter.

On Palm Beach, authorities will close A1A from Southern Boulevard to South County Road for traffic all weekend long.

The U.S. Coast Guard will enforce boating restrictions around Mar-a-Lago until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

No boats are allowed in the Lake Worth Lagoon approximately 1,000 feet in any direction from Mar-a-Lago.

Boaters are not allowed to slow down or stop in waters outside 1,000 feet from Mar-a-Lago in the lagoon and Atlantic Ocean.

Based on flight restrictions at Palm Beach International, we expect President Trump to depart before 10 p.m. Sunday.

On Thursday, Palm Beach leaders discussed how to best handle traffic restrictions on the island during presidential visits.