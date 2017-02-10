Pres. Trump returns to Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pres. Trump returns to Palm Beach

President Donald Trump returned Friday evening to Palm Beach.

This is the second weekend in a row the president is at his Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach. This time, he will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.  

The two plan on playing golf together Saturday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration will enforce flight restrictions near Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

You can expect some roadblocks, probably along I-95, as the president travels from Palm Beach to Jupiter.

On Palm Beach, authorities will close A1A from Southern Boulevard to South County Road for traffic all weekend long.

The U.S. Coast Guard will enforce boating restrictions around Mar-a-Lago until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

No boats are allowed in the Lake Worth Lagoon approximately 1,000 feet in any direction from Mar-a-Lago.

Boaters are not allowed to slow down or stop in waters outside 1,000 feet from Mar-a-Lago in the lagoon and Atlantic Ocean.

Based on flight restrictions at Palm Beach International, we expect President Trump to depart before 10 p.m. Sunday. 

On Thursday, Palm Beach leaders discussed how to best handle traffic restrictions on the island during presidential visits.

