Neighborhood shocked by Vorpagel arrest

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Story Video: Click here

News that a man who lived in the Jupiter River Estates neighborhood allegedly used his home to run guns and drugs is another blow to the people who live along Mohawk Street.

With the scene now clear, neighbors like Laure Bundy now reflect.



"A lot of things I really don't like seeing," says Bundy.

First, three people were murdered in 1105 Mohawk Street. Then, a suspicious package evacuated the area. Now according to investigators, one of the people living inside the home, sold drugs and guns from inside that home.

Laure says she never had a clue.



"Knowing that people were coming in and out of there and what he was doing with the drugs and that stuff, that's not good to have in your neighborhood that's for darn sure," says Bundy.

Several neighbors did not want to comment, too concerned for their safety.

Lou Topper is happy to see Vorpagel is behind bars, but he's hoping investigators solve the triple homicide case.

"Days and times that we live in it's not surprising, but it's surprising when it happens this close to your own home," says Topper.

Jupiter police will continue to have patrols in the neighborhood to make sure neighbors are safe.