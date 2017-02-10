Japanese PM, Mr. Trump to golf in Jupiter

-
Friday, May 12 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:05:28 GMT
Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.More >>
Friday, May 12 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:31:49 GMT
Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.More >> Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.More >>
Friday, May 12 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:13:42 GMT
Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.More >> Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.More >>
Thursday, May 11 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:26:10 GMT
Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box. More >>
Thursday, May 11 2017 8:37 AM EDT2017-05-11 12:37:39 GMT
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack. More >>
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump arrived in West Palm beach Friday, where they will spend the weekend together.
It's strengthening a relationship that's already become close between two world leaders.
Prime Minister Abe was already the first leader to visit President Trump after the election, and now he's the first to visit the "Winter White House."
"Both sides have an interest in trying to make this look good. A bromance," author and Japanese professor from Temple University, Jeff Kingston, told our affiliate CNN.
Abe already gifted a gold golf club to President Trump, and now Mr. Trump will return the favor with a round of golf here.
"I know we will have a long and a very, very successful talk negotiations and a very very productive weekend," Mr. Trump said in a White House press conference.
The South Florida-Japan connection goes back over 100 years, culminating when the the Morikami Japanese Museum and Gardens blossomed 40 years ago in Delray Beach.
While Abe doesn't have a visit here planned, Bonnie White Lemay, the park administrator, says other Japanese prime ministers have stopped by.
"To be able to say there's a little bit of you here and a little bit of us there," said the park administrator, Bonnie White LaMay.
Abe has been nothing but complementary of Mr. Trump, with the commander in chief promising continued security, and Abe saying the two countries have a lot in common.
"Both of us uphold freedom and rule of the law," Abe said through a translator at a press conference.
The round of golf is expected to happen sometime Saturday morning at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.Scripps Only Content 2017