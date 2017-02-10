'Night to Shine' gives memorable prom night - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Night to Shine' gives memorable prom night

Story Video: Click here

STUART, Fla. -- Hundreds of people in our area got a special chance to get dolled-up and dance the night away Friday.

It was part of the Tim Tebow Foundation’s ‘Night to Shine’.
.
February 10, churches around the country and in other countries hosted prom for people of all ages with special needs.

More than 50 people with special needs went to prom in Stuart at the Shoreline Church.

Men and women were treated to hair and makeup, shoe shining, and haircuts.

They took a horse drawn carriage ride to the entrance of the church, where they received a red carpet welcome, a decorated ballroom, a D-J and dance floor.

Dozens of volunteers served as ‘buddies’ to the guests, dancing with them and being sure they had a fun, memorable night.

Gustavo Delgado volunteered to a be a buddy for one of the guests, Jason.  “I hope he gets to enjoy it a lot because it is really important that he gets to have a memorable night,” Delgado said.

“I'm going to dance tonight and sing some songs,” said one of the prom guests, Danielle. Danielle was taken to the prom by Dylan Cottin.

“I hope she’s just excited and really happy and she feels loved,” Cottin said.

Some of the prom buddies met for the first time Friday night.

Others, like Kimberly Martinez, escorted someone to prom who they’ve known or helped for years.

“I have been working with Suzann for 12 years. I just hope this means something really special to her, that she gets to feel comfortable and loved.”

Tim Tebow made appearances at various Night to Shine events around the country, including Jacksonville, Fl.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.