'Night to Shine' gives memorable prom night

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

STUART, Fla. -- Hundreds of people in our area got a special chance to get dolled-up and dance the night away Friday.

It was part of the Tim Tebow Foundation’s ‘Night to Shine’.

February 10, churches around the country and in other countries hosted prom for people of all ages with special needs.

More than 50 people with special needs went to prom in Stuart at the Shoreline Church.

Men and women were treated to hair and makeup, shoe shining, and haircuts.

They took a horse drawn carriage ride to the entrance of the church, where they received a red carpet welcome, a decorated ballroom, a D-J and dance floor.

Dozens of volunteers served as ‘buddies’ to the guests, dancing with them and being sure they had a fun, memorable night.

Gustavo Delgado volunteered to a be a buddy for one of the guests, Jason. “I hope he gets to enjoy it a lot because it is really important that he gets to have a memorable night,” Delgado said.

“I'm going to dance tonight and sing some songs,” said one of the prom guests, Danielle. Danielle was taken to the prom by Dylan Cottin.

“I hope she’s just excited and really happy and she feels loved,” Cottin said.

Some of the prom buddies met for the first time Friday night.

Others, like Kimberly Martinez, escorted someone to prom who they’ve known or helped for years.

“I have been working with Suzann for 12 years. I just hope this means something really special to her, that she gets to feel comfortable and loved.”

Tim Tebow made appearances at various Night to Shine events around the country, including Jacksonville, Fl.