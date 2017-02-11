Fire destroys golf clubhouse near Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire destroys golf clubhouse near Lake Worth

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- An overnight fire destroyed the clubhouse at Sherbrooke Golf & Country Club in suburban Lake Worth on Saturday.

A passerby called 911 at 3:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene they say three-quarters of the clubhouse was fully engulfed in flames.

7 engines and 4 aerial units responded to the blaze.

The fire is now extinguished. The clubhouse appears to be a total loss.

No one was injured in the fire and fire investigators are conducting their investigation on the cause of the fire.

