Woman falls to her death inside WTC Oculus - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman falls to her death inside WTC Oculus

NEW YORK (AP) -- Police say a 29-year-old woman plunged about 30 feet to her death off an escalator inside the famed World Trade Center Oculus.

They say she was apparently trying to retrieve a hat while on the escalator with her twin sister at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside the lofty transit hub. She fell to the main concourse floor.

Port Authority police spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said the woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident. Her name hasn't been released.

The striking $3.9 billion transportation hub was designed by architect Santiago Calatrava and provides connections between New Jersey's PATH trains and New York City's subways and contains a shopping mall. It's also a major tourist attraction.

Associated Press 2017

