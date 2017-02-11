Firefighters work fire in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters work fire in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. -- Firefighters are tending to a brush fire in Jupiter.

The fire occurred in a natural preserve area near the Jupiter Lakes Townhouses community.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.