Firefighters battle brush fire in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. -- Firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Jupiter on Saturday.

The fire occurred in a natural preserve area near the Jupiter Lakes Townhouses community and Jupiter Medical Center.

Six homes were evacuated and firefighters were able to stop the fire from advancing into the homes.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says the fire is contained and is estimated to have impacted an area of about 20 acres.

No homes were damaged in the fire.

