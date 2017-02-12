More than 200 whales swim away after stranding

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) -- Whale lovers in New Zealand finally got some good news after more than 200 stranded whales managed to refloat themselves overnight and swim away, while volunteers managed to save another 17 whales at high tide.

More than 650 pilot whales have beached themselves along Farewell Spit at the tip of the South Island in two separate mass strandings over recent days.

About 350 whales have died, including 20 that were euthanized. Another 100 have been refloated by volunteers and more than 200 have swum away unassisted.

Hundreds of volunteers have spent days at the beach dousing the whales with buckets of water and trying to refloat them.

Department of Conservation spokesman Herb Christophers said on Sunday everyone is hoping the strandings are finally over.