3 Injured in rollover accident in Okeechobee Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Injured in rollover accident in Okeechobee Co.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were injured in a rollover accident just after midnight Sunday in Okeechobee.

Okeechobee Country Fire Rescue says the single vehicle rollover happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of SE 128th Avenue.

Three helicopter services were used to fly three trauma alert patients to various hospitals.

There is no word on their current conditions.

