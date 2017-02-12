US diplomat arrested for fleeing Kenyan accident

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- A Kenyan police official and a witness say a U.S. diplomat has been arrested for allegedly fleeing a scene of an accident after allegedly brandishing his gun at the other driver in the accident.

Robinson Thuku, police chief in Nairobi's central business district, said the diplomat was involved in an accident which he fled before police apprehended him and disarmed him. Thuku said police are investigating the circumstances that led him to draw his gun "but the traffic offence is obvious." He said the diplomat was released on bail.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene said police fired three times in the air when they stopped the diplomat.

The public affairs office for the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi confirmed the arrest but denied that the diplomat brandished a weapon.