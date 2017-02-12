'Lego Batman' dominates at box office - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Lego Batman' dominates at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The family-friendly "Lego Batman Movie" has proved to be more of a draw than "Fifty Shades Darker" at the box office.

Studio estimates Sunday say the "Lego Movie" spinoff took in a strong $55.6 million over the weekend, while the "Fifty Shades" sequel pulled in $46.8 million.

It's a healthy sum, but audiences were less curious to catch up with the exploits of Christian Grey and Ana Steele the second time around. For comparison, "Fifty Shades of Grey" opened with $85.2 million in 2015.

Another R-rated sequel, "John Wick: Chapter 2," outperformed the first film, earning $30 million to more than double "John Wick's" opening weekend.

The Keanu Reeves hit man flick took third place, while "Split" and "Hidden Figures" rounded out the top five.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.