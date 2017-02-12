Church shooter Dylann Roof wants new trial

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof has asked for a new federal trial, saying prosecutors didn't have jurisdiction to bring their case against him.

Roof's attorneys made that request Friday, claiming the government failed to prove his use of the internet, highways and a gun manufactured out of state were sufficient enough links to allow religious obstruction charges.

Roof, 22, was sentenced to die earlier this year for killing nine black members of Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in June 2015. In a videotaped confession to FBI agents, Roof admitted to his role in the killings and told jurors in his closing argument that he still felt compelled to commit them.

In the motion, Roof's attorneys argued his case happened entirely in South Carolina and involved only "incidental and everyday use" of areas affected by the commerce clause, like the internet or purchases from another state. The argument mirrors ones made by Roof's attorneys during his trial.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel overruled those challenges and allowed all of the charges against Roof to stand.

Roof had attorneys during his trial but fired them during the sentencing phase, avoiding potential evidence about his mental state that he didn't want made public at trial.

Roof remains in custody in the Charleston County jail, where he awaits a death penalty trial in state court. That case, which had been set to begin last month, was postponed while his federal trial was still ongoing and has not been rescheduled.

