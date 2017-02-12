NFL player pulls out of Israel trip

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

JERUSALEM (AP) -- An American professional football player has pulled out of a planned trip to Israel, accusing its government of trying to use him for PR purposes.

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett cited Muhammad Ali's support for the Palestinians, saying he too wanted to be a "voice for the voiceless."

Israeli officials had boasted the visit this week would bring "influencers" who would serve as "goodwill ambassadors" when they return home.

But in a letter posted on Twitter Saturday, Bennett said: "I will not be used in such a manner." The Miami Dolphins' Kenny Stills indicated he also will skip the trip.

The delegation, which includes Bennett's brother Martellus of the champion New England Patriots, is to arrive Monday.

Israel's public diplomacy ministry, a sponsor of the trip, declined comment Sunday.