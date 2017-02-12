Man proposes marriage at Jupiter Dunkin Donuts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man proposes marriage at Jupiter Dunkin Donuts

Story Video: Click here

JUPITER, Fla. -- Love was in the air Sunday afternoon at Dunkin Donuts in Jupiter, when a man proposed to his girlfriend.

Calen Green got down on one knee as family and friends surrounded him inside the restaurant on Donald Ross Road.

The surprise proposal happened thanks to Calen winning a contest for frequent Dunkin Donuts customers.

His fiance, Kimberly Clemer, was full of emotion.

"I saw my family and I was like oh my God and I kind of knew. it was a surprise, I had no idea no idea,” she said.

The couple was chosen out of over 300 entries into the Dunkin' Ever After contest.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.