Hoffman's Chocolates contest winners wed

Hoffman's Chocolates contest winners wed

GREENACRES, Fla. -- The winners of Hoffman's Chocolates wedding giveaway contest have tied the knot.

The couple received more than 3,000 votes after submitting photographs and a story explaining why they should win the contest.

The prize included a full wedding ceremony and reception, complete with dinner, champagne, a wedding cake, and (we assume) chocolates.

