Car thieves foiled due to manual transmission

THE ACREAGE, Fla. -- Thieves attempted to steal a car in The Acreage early Sunday, but were unable to operate the vehicle's manual transmission.
Surveillance video captured by the car's owner shows thieves entering the Audi R8 at 3:30 a.m. and starting it with a key that the owner says was mistakenly left inside.
Once the vehicle starts, it lurches forward and crashes into the home.
The victims say the car's stereo was blasting loudly, which alerted them to the trouble going on in their driveway. They checked to see if their son was in his room and then asked him if he gave any of his friends permission to enter the vehicle.
Soon after they heard the crash and called 911, who dispatched The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The victims are hoping that the video footage and any DNA and finger prints collected from the vehicle will reveal the identity of the thieves.