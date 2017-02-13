Trump motorcade draws supporters, protesters

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

For the second weekend in a row, protesters and supporters voiced their opinions of President Donald Trump during his visit to Palm Beach County.

Hundreds of protesters and supporters lined up along Southern Boulevard Sunday afternoon as the president's motorcade passed by on the way to the airport.

Protesters' signs and chants focused on Trump's push to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline. Organizers say every time the president is in town, they'll have something to protest about.

"The momentum's not going to stop," said organizer Daniel Sohn. "We have a need for our voices to be heard every weekend that he's here."

Our news partners at the Palm Beach Post reported there were supporters waving signs on Bingham Island, which sits just west of Mar-a-Lago. Another group of supporters stood along Southern Boulevard in front of a Cuban restaurant waving Cuban and American flags.

As the president was on his way to the airport, he tweeted:

"Just leaving Florida. Big crowds of enthusiastic supporters lining the road that the FAKE NEWS media refuses to mention. Very dishonest!"

Just leaving Florida. Big crowds of enthusiastic supporters lining the road that the FAKE NEWS media refuses to mention. Very dishonest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017