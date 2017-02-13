5 Hurt in St. Lucie County wreck - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

5 Hurt in St. Lucie County wreck

Five people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a wreck on U.S. 1 in St. Lucie County.

The crash happened along southbound U.S. 1 near St. Lucie Boulevard.

 

Investigators say two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Four of the five people taken to the hospital were transported as trauma alerts.

