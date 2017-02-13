1 Killed, another hurt in crash on I-95 in PBG - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Killed, another hurt in crash on I-95 in PBG

Story Video: Click here

All lanes are back open after a deadly two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens.

The wreck happened around 7 p.m. on I-95 northbound near PGA Boulevard.

 

One person was killed and another was hurt.

At one point, the wreck blocked all northbound lanes as Trauma Hawk responded to the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released. 

