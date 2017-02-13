Man injured in 2x4 attack near Kennel Club - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man injured in 2x4 attack near Kennel Club

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a man was injured after he was hit by a piece of lumber during a fight with another person in the area of Congress Avenue and Belvedere Road.

A security guard, who was on his regular patrol, said a man came running from that intersection toward the Palm Beach Kennel Club and asked for help.

The victim, who is in his 30s, came frantically running toward him bleeding from his arm, said security guard Tory Rutledge.    

The guard drove the man to the front of the Kennel Club where there was a sheriff’s deputy on duty. They called paramedics who took the man to the hospital.

“He was scared for his life, he really was. Because the way he was acting when he ran toward me, he kept saying, ‘They’re after me, they’re after me,’” said Rutledge.

The security guard mentioned the victim switched between saying he was shot and stabbed.

The sheriff’s office initially said it was a shooting, but at 6:45 a.m. said the injuries occurred after the victim was hit with a 2x4 that had a nail in it. 

PBSO said the victim suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fight. 

