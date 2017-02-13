PBSO, deputy on trial after fatal 2012 shooting

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

Jury selection begins Monday in a civil suit against the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and one of its deputies for a fatal 2012 shooting.

The federal civil rights suit alleges Sgt. Michael Custer shot and unjustifiably killed Seth Adams, who was unarmed.

Adams was killed in the parking lot of his family’s nursery in Loxahatchee Groves.

Custer told investigators that Adams shouted at him, grabbed him by the throat and went into his truck as if searching for a weapon. He says only then did he fire four shots.

Adams' parents say the evidence shows Custer is lying and that Custer's neck had no bruising.

Last week a judge ruled in favor of the family, allowing them to show an email citing "the evil plan” that may have been referring to plans to cover up evidence from the shooting.

PBSO says they have emails to prove there was no cover up.

The jury will decide if excessive force was used.