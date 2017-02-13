PBSO, deputy on trial after fatal 2012 shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO, deputy on trial after fatal 2012 shooting

Jury selection begins Monday in a civil suit against the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and one of its deputies for a fatal 2012 shooting. 

The federal civil rights suit alleges Sgt. Michael Custer shot and unjustifiably killed Seth Adams, who was unarmed.

Adams was killed in the parking lot of his family’s nursery in Loxahatchee Groves.  

Custer told investigators that Adams shouted at him, grabbed him by the throat and went into his truck as if searching for a weapon. He says only then did he fire four shots.

Adams' parents say the evidence shows Custer is lying and that Custer's neck had no bruising.

Last week a judge ruled in favor of the family, allowing them to show an email citing "the evil plan” that may have been referring to plans to cover up evidence from the shooting.

PBSO says they have emails to prove there was no cover up.

The jury will decide if excessive force was used.

