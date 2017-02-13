President might return to So. Fla. this weekend - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

President might return to So. Fla. this weekend

It looks like President Trump might be back in Palm Beach this weekend.

A Lantana airport operator and Palm Beach County's Director of Airports say they've both heard the president might be coming back to the "Winter White House" at Mar-a-Lago for a third straight weekend. 

 

Mr. Trump's possible return to Palm Beach County was first reported in The Palm Beach Post.

