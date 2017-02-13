President might return to So. Fla. this weekend

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

It looks like President Trump might be back in Palm Beach this weekend.

A Lantana airport operator and Palm Beach County's Director of Airports say they've both heard the president might be coming back to the "Winter White House" at Mar-a-Lago for a third straight weekend.

The Lantana FBO operator and PBC's director of airports both said they've heard Pres. Trump may return to Mar-a-Lago this weekend. @WPTV — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) February 13, 2017

Mr. Trump's possible return to Palm Beach County was first reported in The Palm Beach Post.