Skimmer found at Port St. Lucie gas station

Police are investigating the discovery of a skimmer at a gas station in Port St. Lucie.
It was found Friday by a worker with Adams Tank and Lift who was checking an issue with a pump at the Mobil station at 1090 SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard.
He told police the skimmer was found on pump #7.
Police say the skimmer was attached to the card reader wires.
It has since been removed and placed into evidence.
Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.
Police have this advice for customers:
Be extra observant and to look for evidence of tampering at gas pumps. Typically there should be a tamper tape over the panel where attendants access the internal of the pump. If you observe the tape to be tampered with or nonexistent, do not use the pump and immediately notify the gas station attendant.