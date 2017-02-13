Man killed in Gardens I-95 crash ID'd

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Investigators have identified the person killed in a deadly two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens.

The wreck happened around 6:34 p.m. on I-95 northbound near PGA Boulevard.

A Toyota driven by Harold Franklin Firestein, 83, of North Palm Beach struck a Kia parked on the right shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The impact killed Firestein. Troopers have not yet determined what caused him to veer off the road.

Pedro W. Rosario Diaz, 46, of Port St. Lucie was the driver of the Kia, FHP said. He and two passengers received minor injuries, but a third passenger was hospitalized in serious condition.

At one point, the wreck blocked all northbound lanes as Trauma Hawk responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.