Man killed in Gardens I-95 crash ID'd

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo.
Investigators have identified the person killed in a deadly two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens.
The wreck happened around 6:34 p.m. on I-95 northbound near PGA Boulevard.
A Toyota driven by Harold Franklin Firestein, 83, of North Palm Beach struck a Kia parked on the right shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The impact killed Firestein. Troopers have not yet determined what caused him to veer off the road.
Pedro W. Rosario Diaz, 46, of Port St. Lucie was the driver of the Kia, FHP said. He and two passengers received minor injuries, but a third passenger was hospitalized in serious condition.
At one point, the wreck blocked all northbound lanes as Trauma Hawk responded to the scene.
