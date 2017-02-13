Sheriff's office: Wellington grow house busted

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

A Miami woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a marijuana grow house in Wellington, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found 34 cannabis plants in several rooms of a home at 1209 Primrose Lane, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators said some of the potted plants were up to 6 feet tall and others were “heavily laden with cannabis buds” and ready for harvest.

In addition, some walls were covered with silver reflective material and artificial lighting was found throughout the home, according to the affidavit.

Maria Rodriguez, 53, was arrested and faces charges of manufacture of cannabis, trafficking in cannabis and possessing a dwelling to manufacture a controlled substance.

More than 430 pounds of marijuana were seized from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

