Sheriff's office: Wellington grow house busted

A Miami woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a marijuana grow house in Wellington, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found 34 cannabis plants in several rooms of a home at 1209 Primrose Lane, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators said some of the potted plants were up to 6 feet tall and others were “heavily laden with cannabis buds” and ready for harvest.

In addition, some walls were covered with silver reflective material and artificial lighting was found throughout the home, according to the affidavit.

Maria Rodriguez, 53, was arrested and faces charges of manufacture of cannabis, trafficking in cannabis and possessing a dwelling to manufacture a controlled substance.

More than 430 pounds of marijuana were seized from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
 

