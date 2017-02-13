West Palm Beach Police Chief sworn in

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Sarah Mooney was sworn in as Chief of West Palm Beach Police on Monday, Feb. 13.

Chief Moorely was appointed by West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio in December.

Chief Moorely takes over for Chief Bryan Kummerlan, who officially retired on Sunday.

"I don't foresee any major changes right off the bat,” said Chief Moorley. “We do have a lot of retirements that are coming up over the next 6, 8 months so the changes are going to come anyway because the personnel is going to change.”

Chief Moorely is the second female police chief in West Palm Beach history.

“I think right now the main key is to keep the ship steady, so to speak and make sure we're addressing the issues as they come up,” said Chief Moorley.

Chief Moorely is a 22-year veteran of the police department.

She was promoted from her position as assistant chief.