West Palm Beach Police Chief sworn in

Sarah Mooney was sworn in as Chief of West Palm Beach Police on Monday, Feb. 13.
Chief Moorely was appointed by West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio in December.
Chief Moorely takes over for Chief Bryan Kummerlan, who officially retired on Sunday.
"I don't foresee any major changes right off the bat,” said Chief Moorley. “We do have a lot of retirements that are coming up over the next 6, 8 months so the changes are going to come anyway because the personnel is going to change.”
Chief Moorely is the second female police chief in West Palm Beach history.
“I think right now the main key is to keep the ship steady, so to speak and make sure we're addressing the issues as they come up,” said Chief Moorley.
Chief Moorely is a 22-year veteran of the police department.
She was promoted from her position as assistant chief.
