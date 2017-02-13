Man shot in Vero Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot in Vero Beach

Vero Beach police say officers are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 41st Avenue.

Police say he was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.