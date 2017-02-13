Victim of triple murder remembered as well-liked

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Rachael Henry wipes away the tears as she shares how much she misses her older brother Sean. He was one of the victims in last week's triple homicide in Jupiter.

"It was just the wrong place at the wrong time," she said. "There's really nothing else that I am allowed to say about that right now."

As Jupiter police continue their investigation into who killed her brother and two friends, Henry's family is grieving and trying to understand why it happened.

"Sean was a very unique kind of person, you know. One of the few people on this earth that everybody truly loved. Whether people knew him for five minutes or five years," she said.

Rachael misses Sean's sense of humor. "He was always doing anything that he could to make his friends laugh. He wore the most ridiculous outfits and he would be the only one who could pull them off."

But she says what stands out the most was his heart for helping people in need.

She recalled that last month he helped build two houses in Haiti during a mission trip. Almost a week later, he was killed.

"I miss him hugging me. He had this way of making the whole world fall away when he wrapped his arms around you. It's been heartbreaking for me and my family. It's been really hard," she said.



