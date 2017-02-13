Boy found chewing on used condom on playground

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Story Video: Click here

Fort Pierce police say a five-year-old boy was found chewing on a used condom at a school playground.

According to a police report, kindergarten students were playing outside at St. Lucie Elementary School when the boy found it.

"It's sickening," says James O'Connell.

The condom was immediately removed. The boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

"Why would someone pick a school yard if they were going to get involved in sexual activity," said Ed Cunningham with the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Cunningham said officers are on high alert around St. Lucie Elementary School.

The question remains how a used condom ended up on school property.

"Could be prostitution-related thing or could just be a couple that made a bad decision, was out there for some reason or who knows what, but that's why we're going to patrol more to see what we can find," Cunningham said.

School officials are taking precautions, investigating security cameras. They are also sweeping playground areas frequently.

According to the police report, school leaders have found similar items on their grounds before.