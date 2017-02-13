Boy found chewing on used condom on playground

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.More >>
The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.More >>
Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.More >>
Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.More >>
Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.More >>
Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.More >>
Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.More >>