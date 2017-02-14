2 Women injured in Riviera drive-by shooting

Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that injured two women Monday evening.
The incident happened at approximately 7:51 p.m. on the 700 block of West 5th St., at George Street Park.
Officials said several people gathered in the park when they heard the news about a person who was injured in another jurisdiction within West Palm Beach. Shots were then fired by a passing vehicle and possibly someone at the park returned fire.
The women, one in her early 50s and the other in her late 20s, were sitting in vehicles near the park when they were hit by bullets.
According to police, each drove herself to a local hospital and are both listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Riviera Beach Police at 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.