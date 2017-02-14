2 Women injured in Riviera drive-by shooting

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that injured two women Monday evening.

The incident happened at approximately 7:51 p.m. on the 700 block of West 5th St., at George Street Park.

Officials said several people gathered in the park when they heard the news about a person who was injured in another jurisdiction within West Palm Beach. Shots were then fired by a passing vehicle and possibly someone at the park returned fire.

The women, one in her early 50s and the other in her late 20s, were sitting in vehicles near the park when they were hit by bullets.

According to police, each drove herself to a local hospital and are both listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Riviera Beach Police at 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Two women shot at park on w 5th street & avenue H in Riviera Beach. They drove themselves to hospital, details @ 10 @FOX29WFLX @WPTV pic.twitter.com/R4kze4FbAF — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) February 14, 2017

