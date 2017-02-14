Hoffman's creates treats for Valentine's Day - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hoffman's creates treats for Valentine's Day

Who doesn’t love chocolate?

Hoffman’s Chocolates in Palm Beach County is serving up a lot of it for Valentine’s Day!

The Greenacres-based company expects to crank out in excess of 50,000 chocolate-covered strawberries on Tuesday.

Workers were up early creating chocolate-covered strawberries with a variety of dark, white and milk chocolate flavors.

 

Health officials say eating dark chocolate can reduce the risk of stroke and boost heart health. 

Studies have recommended eating up to 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of chocolate daily.

That amount of chocolate is equal to about 22 Hershey’s kisses, two Hershey bars or two bags of M&Ms, depending on how you want to divvy up this good news.

