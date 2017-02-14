Hoffman's creates treats for Valentine's Day

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

Who doesn’t love chocolate?

Hoffman’s Chocolates in Palm Beach County is serving up a lot of it for Valentine’s Day!

The Greenacres-based company expects to crank out in excess of 50,000 chocolate-covered strawberries on Tuesday.

Workers were up early creating chocolate-covered strawberries with a variety of dark, white and milk chocolate flavors.

Health officials say eating dark chocolate can reduce the risk of stroke and boost heart health.

Studies have recommended eating up to 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of chocolate daily.

That amount of chocolate is equal to about 22 Hershey’s kisses, two Hershey bars or two bags of M&Ms, depending on how you want to divvy up this good news.