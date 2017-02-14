Security upgrades at Roger Dean this spring

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

Spring training officially returns Tuesday to Palm Beach County.

Pitchers and catchers for the four Major League Baseball teams that call the county home are scheduled to report with full workouts beginning this week.

The Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals practice and play at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter.

The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals will kickoff their inaugural seasons at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach this spring.

New this season, Roger Dean Stadium will update its security. Fans will have to walk through a metal detector to enter the stadium for spring training games. Stadium staff said MLB mandated the security upgrade.

The goal is to keep fans as safe as possible inside the stadium.

Staff encourages fans to arrive about 90 minutes early to allow plenty of time to get through the metal detectors and get to your seat before the first pitch.

The first game at Roger Dean Stadium is Feb. 25.

Marlins pitchers and catchers will workout Tuesday. Cardinals players begin workouts Wednesday. Some workouts are open to the public. To find out which ones, call the stadium at 561-775-1818.

The New York Mets return to their home at Tradition Field in Port St. Lucie this spring. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to work out for the first time Tuesday.