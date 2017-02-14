Pedestrian hit, killed in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian hit, killed in Riviera Beach

Story Video: Click here

Riviera Beach police said a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning at West Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive.

Police said the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m.  Drivers should expect delays in the area.

The victim’s name has not been released.

 
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.