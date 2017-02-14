3 Hurt in I-95 rollover crash in St. Lucie Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Hurt in I-95 rollover crash in St. Lucie Co.

Story Video: Click here

The St. Lucie County Fire District said three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 southbound in Port St. Lucie. 

RELATED: Real-time traffic

The wreck happened at 6:12 a.m. near the Gatlin Boulevard exit, closing two lanes and causing backups.

Fire officials said the injuries are not life threatening.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.