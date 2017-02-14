Child impregnated in Riviera; Suspect arrested

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

Riviera Beach police said U.S. Marshals arrested a 44-year-old Broward County man Monday with sexually assaulting and impregnating a child in a 15-month-old case.

The suspect, Pedro Calixto Martinez of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., was taken into custody after the incident was reported to Riviera Beach police on Nov. 7, 2015.



Riviera Beach detectives said on that date they went to Fort Lauderdale to make contact with a young girl who reported that she was sexual assaulted.

Detectives spoke with the victim and her mother.

Police said according to the mother her daughter was five months pregnant.

When she questioned her daughter about being pregnant, her daughter told her she was sexually assaulted by a man in Riviera Beach.

Detectives said the victim appeared to be very afraid and withholding details about the incident.



Investigators tested the victim and determined that Martinez was the biological father of the unborn child.



On Aug. 9, 2016, an arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Martinez on sexual battery charges of a victim under the age of 12, lewd or lascivious molestation and impregnation of a child.

Police said Martinez fled the area, prompting a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force to take the case.

Martinez was located and arrested Monday on West McNabb Road in North Lauderdale, Fla.

