Riviera shooting suspect arrested in Arkansas

Close to 85,000 coffee presses are included in a recall after users reported getting stitches due to injury.

A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Fire Rescue officials say the young iguana may have come up through the pipes.

U.S. officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

A man suspected of shooting another man in Riviera Beach in a domestic dispute has been arrested in Demott, Arkansas, according to Riviera Beach police.

U.S. Marshal’s Task Force agents arrested 58-year-old Johnny Davis, Jr., on charges of attempted first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

The shooting happened the day after Christmas last year at 1117 West 33rd Street.

Police said the victim, identified as Virgil Vaughn, identified Davis just before losing consciousness. He is still recovering.

The dispute was over a woman, according to police.

Davis will likely be extradited to Palm Beach County to stand trial.