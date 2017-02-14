Riviera shooting suspect arrested in Arkansas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera shooting suspect arrested in Arkansas

A man suspected of shooting another man in Riviera Beach in a domestic dispute has been arrested in Demott, Arkansas, according to Riviera Beach police.

U.S. Marshal’s Task Force agents arrested 58-year-old Johnny Davis, Jr., on charges of attempted first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

The shooting happened the day after Christmas last year at 1117 West 33rd Street.

Police said the victim, identified as Virgil Vaughn, identified Davis just before losing consciousness. He is still recovering.

The dispute was over a woman, according to police.

Davis will likely be extradited to Palm Beach County to stand trial.

 

